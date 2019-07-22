Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 32 3.46 N/A 2.49 13.22 United Community Financial Corp. 9 3.96 N/A 0.75 12.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and United Community Financial Corp. United Community Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Community Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 7.9% 0.9% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s current beta is 0.66 and it happens to be 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United Community Financial Corp. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.3% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares and 64.3% of United Community Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares. Competitively, United Community Financial Corp. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana -0.97% 3.38% 6.2% -2% 22.63% 11.77% United Community Financial Corp. -0.43% -2.34% -4.47% -2.44% -10.26% 3.73%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has stronger performance than United Community Financial Corp.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats United Community Financial Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.