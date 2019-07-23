Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 32 3.46 N/A 2.49 13.22 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.29 N/A 0.76 10.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Riverview Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is currently more expensive than Riverview Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 7.9% 0.9% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Riverview Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.9% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana -0.97% 3.38% 6.2% -2% 22.63% 11.77% Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s stock price has bigger growth than Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats on 8 of the 9 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.