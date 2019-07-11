Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.12% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has 9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 7.90% 0.90% Industry Average 18.54% 7.52% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana N/A 32 13.22 Industry Average 41.46M 223.68M 19.76

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.43 2.45

As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of 0.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana -0.97% 3.38% 6.2% -2% 22.63% 11.77% Industry Average 2.16% 4.10% 5.59% 7.66% 14.35% 13.41%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has weaker performance than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s peers are 32.19% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s competitors beat Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana on 7 of the 6 factors.