Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
22.3% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.12% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has 9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|0.00%
|7.90%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|18.54%
|7.52%
|0.94%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|N/A
|32
|13.22
|Industry Average
|41.46M
|223.68M
|19.76
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.43
|2.45
As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of 0.82%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana
|-0.97%
|3.38%
|6.2%
|-2%
|22.63%
|11.77%
|Industry Average
|2.16%
|4.10%
|5.59%
|7.66%
|14.35%
|13.41%
For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has weaker performance than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s competitors.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.66 shows that Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s peers are 32.19% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.
Dividends
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s competitors beat Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana on 7 of the 6 factors.
