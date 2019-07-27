Home Depot Usd0.05 Common Stock (HD) Stake Increased by Rathbone Brothers Plc; Skylands Capital Lowered Its Nautilus (NLS) Position by $344,750; Stock Price Declined

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 68,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 226,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 323,621 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 09/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in the United States; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 29/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Seafloor Production Vessel Launched; 29/05/2018 – Nautilus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 07/05/2018 – Nautilus 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 19/04/2018 – Nautilus Hyosung America Opens New Corporate Learning Center Amid Continued Growth

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (HD) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.22M, up from 180,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR

More notable recent Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nautilus: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nautilus Falls On Downbeat Q1 Results; Cohu Shares Surge – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nautilus (NLS) Announces James ‘Jim’ Barr IV as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,779 activity. JOHNSON M CARL III bought 10,000 shares worth $27,806.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.18 EPS, down 700.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.93% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 182,050 shares to 252,250 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communication The owns 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 476,281 shares. 39,331 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 72,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,325 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 21,724 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 801,453 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 267,086 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 30,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 51,013 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 32,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 238,700 shares. D E Shaw And has 726,298 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 94,000 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Tru Co invested in 2.07% or 110,819 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc has 271,760 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,313 shares. Eqis Capital reported 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wedgewood Incorporated Pa reported 5,409 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crossvault Cap Limited Liability Company invested 3.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tdam Usa accumulated 108,786 shares. Portland Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,483 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 5,104 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Homrich & Berg owns 107,941 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,081 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.