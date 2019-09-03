Home Depot (RVNC) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding; Eagle Global Advisors Maintains Position in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 2561.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 123,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 128,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 474,185 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (RVNC) by 1234.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 134,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 145,154 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, up from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 95,393 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 24/05/2018 – REVANCE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE 24-WEEK DURATION OF EFFECT RESULTS FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS CLINICAL PRACTICE; 16/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results From Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC -LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED AS REVANCE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 06/03/2018 Revance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – RVNC ON TRACK TO FILE BLA FOR RT002 TO TREAT FROWN LINES 1H ’19; 24/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces RT001 Clinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 lnjectable; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 62,484 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $108.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,695 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,213 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Smithfield Trust stated it has 80 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hahn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 425,984 shares. 128,145 were reported by Eagle Advsrs Lc. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.03% or 345,760 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 54,743 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 656,972 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 100,511 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stieven Limited Partnership reported 216,535 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 22,874 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs has 832,831 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 118,394 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $38,691 activity.

