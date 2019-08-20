Home Depot Ord (HD) Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Stake; Redwood Investments Lowered Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Position by $1.69 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 144,563 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 159,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 98,032 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $9.76 during the last trading session, reaching $217.71. About 8.81M shares traded or 124.62% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 41,463 shares to 152,729 shares, valued at $19.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 199,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System owns 59,183 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,323 shares. Redmile Grp Lc reported 2,166 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com accumulated 78,532 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation has invested 0.58% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,845 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 4,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,900 shares. Advisors Asset Inc reported 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 24,591 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated owns 257,770 shares. 543 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group’s latest CMS Star ratings continue to set the standard for high quality and patient satisfaction – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group Continues Commitment to Clinical Quality With Addition of Tricia Nguyen as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group finalizes joint venture and acquisition transactions in Missouri, Alabama, and Ohio – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase LHC Group At $100, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group and Unity Health Announce Joint Venture Agreement in Arkansas – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.