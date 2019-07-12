Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Rose While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 3.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 54,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.26M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 1.58M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). South Dakota Inv Council holds 106,260 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 49,827 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 791 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.30 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,695 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 78,925 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 180,601 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 9,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 142,290 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 40,882 shares. North Amer Management owns 27,490 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Thompson Inc invested in 0.08% or 18,565 shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/21/19 – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Announces Addition of New Senior Vice President of Business Development – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hain Celestial Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of WestSoy® – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought 2.00 million shares worth $47.34 million.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 401,937 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 525,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,405 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Co invested in 0.07% or 4,585 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nicholas LP holds 14,552 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amica Retiree Trust has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 1.08 million shares. 1.27M are held by Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 287,984 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,684 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Co Dba Holt Partners Limited Partnership owns 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,800 shares. Somerset Co holds 1.49% or 14,765 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 0.12% or 7,199 shares. Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 5,775 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 100 shares. Tower Bridge holds 13,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.