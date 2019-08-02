Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake Maintained by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company; As Synnex (SNX) Stock Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.4. About 1.34M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 218,079 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability invested in 136,035 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Piedmont Advsr reported 2,368 shares stake. 2,172 are held by Starr Int. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 6,142 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.95M shares. Dana reported 22,105 shares. Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,655 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Signaturefd Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 574,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 112,556 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has 10,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 11,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 8.05 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

