Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake Has Upped by Cincinnati Insurance Company; As Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 3.18M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (AMAT) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 45,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 36,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.49M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.