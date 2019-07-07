Home Depot Ord (HD) Position Raised by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Pathstone Family Office Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Pinnacle Limited Com reported 19,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bell State Bank has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parthenon Ltd Liability Co holds 0.95% or 22,208 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,000 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huntington Retail Bank owns 343,614 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Fiera invested in 0% or 5,788 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 188,759 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.18% or 262,622 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 11,633 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 267,978 are owned by Fiduciary Trust Communications. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1,082 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,017 shares to 13,190 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 21,680 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Montana-based Davidson Inv has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,697 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farmers Merchants Investments reported 0.43% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marshall & Sullivan Wa stated it has 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,291 shares. 1St Source National Bank has 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,300 shares stake. Ar Asset accumulated 25,292 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers reported 8,374 shares. New South Inc reported 1,500 shares. 26,971 were accumulated by Portland Advsrs Llc. 277,700 are owned by Cincinnati Corp. Olstein Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 48,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio.