Home Depot Ord (HD) Position Maintained by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company; Longwood Capital Partners Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Cut by $7.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 7.24M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Adage Cap Prns Gru Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2.48M shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,985 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Comerica Bancorp holds 18,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 35,570 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs reported 21,582 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 230,528 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,411 shares. Kistler holds 900 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 233,612 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab has 370,800 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

