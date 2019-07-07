Home Depot Ord (HD) Position Has Boosted by Cincinnati Insurance Company; As Wageworks (WAGE) Shares Rose, Barclays Plc Raised Holding by $1.16 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 10444.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,634 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 754,314 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS: ’16 RESTATEMENT WILL RESULT IN DECREASE IN REV; 09/04/2018 – WageWorks Names Ismail (Izzy) Dawood Interim Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors (WAGE); 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Fincl Reporting Matters; 09/03/2018 – Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WageWorks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WageWorks Appoints George P. Scanlon to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Walmart Really Pays Its Workers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WAGE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 36.42 million shares or 7.07% less from 39.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The stated it has 25,992 shares. 14,294 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 1.10M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 0.19% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 68,858 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 226,022 shares. 74,891 are held by Boston Ptnrs. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) or 13,604 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 231,709 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 13,357 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 120,514 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 13,639 shares stake. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) for 30,594 shares. 6,604 are held by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO) by 32,500 shares to 138,700 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 38,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,723 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.