Home Depot Ord (HD) Position Boosted by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company; As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Value Rose, Baystate Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $639,705

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 1.34 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $223.64. About 2.51M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 522 shares. Maryland owns 15,064 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 13,367 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Texas-based Beacon Financial Grp has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nadler Financial Gru invested in 0.17% or 2,739 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 45,370 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept holds 1,875 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 1,147 are held by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Csu Producer Resource invested in 5,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Guardian Trust reported 668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Serv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 962,577 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. 48,036 were reported by Bainco. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

