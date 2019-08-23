Home Depot Ord (HD) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lifted Its Position by $3.82 Million; Advisors Capital Management Increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position by $985,488 as Valuation Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $217.48. About 4.71M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 123,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 645,142 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 521,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 40.49 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 15/03/2018 – Ford teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 25/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Focus and Fusion Sedans in North America; 24/04/2018 – Jalopnik: Ford Is Thinking About Giving Up On The Fusion, Focus And Fiesta In The U.S; 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 23,677 shares to 330,871 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,891 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

