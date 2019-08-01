Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Holding Boosted by Green Valley Investors Llc; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Increased Holding

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 112,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 512,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 400,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 29,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,610 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings.

