Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Its Position by $351,058; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 7.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns accumulated 1,200 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 276,525 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma holds 0.03% or 20,721 shares. 151,032 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,716 shares. 135,649 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management. Cv Starr And Company holds 3.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 80,000 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.12% or 925,303 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd holds 0.53% or 24,326 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 1.38% or 59,670 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 26,344 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 1.5% stake. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 15,917 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 4,755 shares to 64,888 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB) by 19,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.