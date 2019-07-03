Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Holding by $351,058; Robert Half International (RHI) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 1.73M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 1.68M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58,840 shares to 59,046 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Management Lc holds 131,093 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). American Intll Group Incorporated Inc reported 42,676 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 45,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 350,359 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 549,352 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 3,203 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 310,978 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 421,248 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 72,722 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 0.01% or 95,980 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,294 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 113,675 shares.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.41 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

