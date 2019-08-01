Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding; Altria Group (MO) Holding Has Upped by Rbo & Co Llc

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 83.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 18,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 9.22M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Nj stated it has 68,061 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.11% stake. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.04% or 2,957 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 60,400 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 4,495 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,630 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sns Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 8,986 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 53,012 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stoneridge Llc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cwm Limited Co stated it has 22,950 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ct stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 29,643 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has invested 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 5,036 are held by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,435 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,924 shares. 912,550 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &. Meridian Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 12,863 shares. Logan Cap Management stated it has 1.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Permanens Capital LP invested in 192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.22% or 371,521 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Management reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Citizens Retail Bank And Co holds 0.86% or 40,214 shares in its portfolio. 37,854 are held by Novare Management Limited Liability. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,537 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 102,600 shares to 602,600 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 43,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).