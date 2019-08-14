Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed by $708,228 Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Antipodean Advisors Cut by $14.24 Million Its Holding

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 11,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 15,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.