Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Tdam Usa Lifted Holding; Scopia Capital Management LP Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Has Boosted by $17.73 Million

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 9,698 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 105,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $219.86. About 494,953 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

