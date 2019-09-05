Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Position by $10.83 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Its Star Group LP (SGU) Position by $938,169; Stock Price Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 855 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 56,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 123,080 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 179,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $228.07. About 289,731 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 2,902 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 31,898 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 598,421 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.93% or 22,183 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 23,723 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 62,218 shares. Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,545 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com holds 500 shares. Sky Investment Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 11,612 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advsrs invested 1.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Intl Ca owns 6,145 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 337,946 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc owns 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,964 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 65,896 shares. Dupont Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 175,285 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.63 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 107,265 shares to 107,834 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,599 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Central Securities Corp has invested 0.85% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Bandera Ltd accumulated 3.47M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 105,114 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 845,601 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 10,000 are owned by Doliver L P. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 401,325 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 988 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 1.40M shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 18,485 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Connor Clark And Lunn Limited stated it has 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Cove Street Limited holds 0.29% or 248,375 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 13,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

