Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position; Sir Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Continental Resources (CLR)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 45.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 36,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 118,374 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 81,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.16 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0.08% or 3,257 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 371,521 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,818 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1,379 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 176,592 shares. Bokf Na has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). London Of Virginia owns 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 433,006 shares. 150,026 are owned by Sabal. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 4,266 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 132 shares. Morgan Stanley has 8.28M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.84% or 369,400 shares. S&Co has 19,500 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares to 199,301 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,266 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 111,677 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 419 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. Mackay Shields Llc owns 122,490 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Encompass Capital Advsr Lc invested in 5.91% or 1.77 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 135,499 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.01% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 110,564 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 10,718 were accumulated by Texas Bankshares Tx. 57,330 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). Destination Wealth invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pnc Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,603 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).