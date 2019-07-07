Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While L & S Advisors Raised Position; As Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Price Rose, Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted by $712,757 Its Stake

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 223.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 14,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,167 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, up from 58,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 220,271 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,739 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,086 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech has 1,200 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.07% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2.32 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 26,507 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc invested in 3,797 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virtu Financial Limited Com holds 0.04% or 6,784 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 40,976 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 462,395 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 13,717 were accumulated by Eii Capital Mgmt. Tiedemann Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2,556 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 51 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Acquires Recently Constructed Florida Apartment Community – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Prices $400 Million 4.100% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028 – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REIT Rankings: Apartments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2017.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA) by 44,484 shares to 25,227 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,335 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 7,245 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 46,626 shares. 16,426 are owned by Efg Asset (Americas). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amica Retiree Med accumulated 1.11% or 6,597 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 15,790 are owned by Caprock Grp Incorporated. West Oak Llc holds 1.62% or 13,523 shares in its portfolio. C Gru Holding A S reported 3.00M shares. Swedbank holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 724,172 shares. 39,063 were reported by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Cambridge Trust has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Willis Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 221,304 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Seabridge Advsr Ltd invested 1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).