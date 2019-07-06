Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Decreased Stake by $2.75 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Upped Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 106,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust stated it has 119,456 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects accumulated 475 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 37,249 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Karpus Mgmt reported 2,866 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 100 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.06 million shares. 3,313 are owned by Lbmc Inv Advisors Limited Liability. 37,854 are held by Novare Management Lc. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. 2,125 were reported by Birmingham Cap Mngmt Communication Al. Gladius Capital LP has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burt Wealth holds 1,777 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dana Invest accumulated 169,194 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 0.39% or 5,223 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,194 shares to 14,102 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Lowe’s Stock Lost 18% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,152 shares to 121,381 shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,684 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Markel Corp has 2.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 920,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.00M shares. Navellier Assoc owns 3,862 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc reported 8,545 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0.28% or 150,074 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation stated it has 2,262 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 295,204 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 1.72 million shares or 3.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 17,375 shares. London Of Virginia has 433,006 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 1,548 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment accumulated 824 shares.