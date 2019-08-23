Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Boosted Position by $398,999; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $217.99. About 3.51 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $202.79. About 34.48 million shares traded or 31.49% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,939 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Greystone Managed Inc reported 63,327 shares. Texas Yale invested in 1.69% or 220,440 shares. Regent Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Meridian Mgmt has 1.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,967 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 3,922 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability accumulated 9,676 shares or 0.35% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 27,373 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Focused Investors Lc reported 432,300 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell Loewy has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 62,218 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 3.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.72M shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.83% or 951,284 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Co reported 68,606 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65,023 shares to 179,384 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial In (NYSE:PRU) by 25,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,734 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated owns 833,142 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Fundx Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 2,653 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers reported 31,230 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 116,835 shares. 33,051 are held by Holderness Investments. Cim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.82% or 54,664 shares. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc has 5,809 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.92% or 693,958 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,801 shares. Newfocus Group Limited Liability holds 7.3% or 76,996 shares. Somerset Grp Llc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,703 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iowa State Bank reported 37,315 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.