Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed by $307,510 Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Its Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 6.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 billion, up from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 213,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, down from 214,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,421 shares to 800,542 shares, valued at $64.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Lp owns 17,375 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 3,248 shares. 16,000 are held by Petrus Tru Lta. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.14% or 1,492 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 12,639 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,257 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York has 128,829 shares. Mairs And Pwr Incorporated has invested 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meritage Port, Kansas-based fund reported 104,169 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb has invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Somerset Comm holds 1.49% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,765 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 1,237 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.