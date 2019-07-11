Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Rdl Financial Has Raised Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Position

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.39 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 0.91% or 68,556 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc accumulated 1,210 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,342 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 265,751 shares. 1,442 are held by Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn. Exane Derivatives owns 2,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3,200 shares. Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 3,803 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut invested 0.69% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hendley & stated it has 34,335 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1.94% or 1.63M shares. 11,187 were reported by Spinnaker. Marshfield Assoc holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 316,468 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,887 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gp Incorporated Limited Liability has 858,688 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 12,354 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 3,248 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.91% or 757,662 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 27,734 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 1.59 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 371,521 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv reported 2.95% stake. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc holds 1% or 20,405 shares. Blue reported 5,712 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 82,543 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brookstone Cap owns 10,544 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security, a Florida-based fund reported 6,901 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 5,045 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 8,867 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

