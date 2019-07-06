Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position by $883,375; Celanese Del (CE) Stock Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.75 Million

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 576,695 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21)

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares to 199,301 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,360 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celanese Initiates Shutdown of OcotlÃ¡n, Mexico Manufacturing Facility – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

