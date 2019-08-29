Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Homrich & Berg Decreased by $2.75 Million Its Stake; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 218,751 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $226.77. About 1.45M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 16,505 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 136,062 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0% or 131,458 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas holds 260,349 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 14,843 shares or 0% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 38,000 shares. 753,061 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp. Us Retail Bank De has 2,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Systematic Mgmt Lp has 0.7% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 250,816 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 129,650 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 4.85 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 95,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Llc invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 105,411 shares to 359,181 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 10,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Llc holds 28,883 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Inc has invested 2.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regions Corp has 0.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Community Natl Bank Na holds 9,294 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 2,734 shares. Financial Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 475 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Ca owns 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,578 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gideon Advisors has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcrae Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Horan Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,175 shares. Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Co Nj stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,671 were reported by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt.