Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $60.89 Million; Dupont Capital Management Stake in Kb Home (KBH) Boosted as Shares Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 100,037 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 72,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 1.08 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 318,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.05 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers accumulated 4,663 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kistler holds 2,870 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 20,855 shares. Eastern Comml Bank invested in 1.54% or 119,456 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 510 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd owns 1,116 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 48,122 are held by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd holds 5,855 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap reported 2,155 shares. Murphy Mngmt has 53,588 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc holds 1,434 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Limited has invested 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Trustco Natl Bank N Y has 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 28,134 shares to 386,179 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 13,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 113,095 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 145,000 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 8.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP owns 68,189 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Palisade Capital Limited Nj invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 30,200 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd holds 7,908 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 112,663 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 3.44 million shares. 5,433 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company.

