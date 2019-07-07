Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Cut Its Position by $1.14 Million; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $452,379

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 42,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 30,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.55M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. 30,023 are owned by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Institute For Wealth Mngmt has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,701 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Management accumulated 62,218 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank invested in 0.35% or 6,538 shares. Sabal Trust holds 2.56% or 150,026 shares. California-based Inv House Limited Liability Co has invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,949 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 8,850 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.39% or 8,545 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 38,918 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 248,735 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares to 4,237 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,938 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust (FMB).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Banks Nail CCAR, Related ETFs Rally – ETF Trends” on July 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos LP owns 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,386 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 24,352 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 2,325 shares. 262,229 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Llc. Private Advisor Limited Company owns 240,417 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baltimore holds 1.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 94,310 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs invested 1.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 93,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 320,817 shares.