Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Broderick Brian C Has Upped Position by $508,824; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $103.59 Million

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,558 were reported by Covington Inv. Nadler Fincl Gru has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 303,841 shares. 22,533 are held by George Kaiser Family Foundation. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Co holds 7.61% or 80,050 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 60,600 shares. Bb&T accumulated 2.06% or 978,034 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP reported 551,246 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 458,108 shares. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 1.48% or 17,071 shares. 34,299 are held by Sol Management. First Business Finance Services invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield Company holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,367 shares. Harbour Inv Limited Company holds 6.63% or 76,163 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt accumulated 111,251 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 27,069 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board has 1.42 million shares. Fragasso Group holds 1,763 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc holds 1.67% or 25,468 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advisors invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Fin Comml Bank stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hussman Strategic has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 45,370 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 88,702 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Co reported 25,900 shares. C Holding A S reported 7.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sequent Asset Management Limited Com holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,385 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 27,500 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). International invested in 0.37% or 4.51 million shares.