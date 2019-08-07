Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Newpark Res (NR) Shares Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Raised Its Stake

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $207.38. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 212,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 179,167 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 280,825 shares to 516,795 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 97,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,680 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.51 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc has invested 0.04% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 28,992 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 165,500 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 101,328 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.17% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Tcw Group Incorporated invested 0.05% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 12,046 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Lc reported 733,398 shares stake. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 13,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 92,636 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Ameriprise reported 3.43M shares stake. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 411,831 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 20,790 shares to 351,624 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 184,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greatmark Inv Prtn has 2.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 44,799 shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 14,150 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,168 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership owns 666,825 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 3,296 shares. Aviva Public Llc invested in 965,528 shares or 1.24% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.28M shares or 1.87% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.43% or 28,789 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt accumulated 24,721 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Madrona Financial Lc stated it has 1,503 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Llc reported 23,462 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 1.53% or 59,353 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Hartline has invested 1.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthquest has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csu Producer Resources Inc holds 3.86% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.78 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

