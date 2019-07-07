Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Beaumont Financial Partners Decreased Stake; Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed Its Anthem Com (Call) (ANTM) Holding by $7.45 Million; Market Value Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (ANTM) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 25,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 841,384 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 2.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 362,554 shares. Factory Mutual holds 1.41% or 590,400 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,277 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1,438 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 1,347 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,006 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has 1,082 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants accumulated 22,441 shares. Marco Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 60,657 shares. 84,796 are owned by South State Corp. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,374 shares. Boston Prns holds 3,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 271,041 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc reported 1.06% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc accumulated 2,583 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,814 shares to 164,971 shares, valued at $31.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLH) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.