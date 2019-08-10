Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; One Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 17,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,885 shares to 59,426 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 56,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,310 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Parnassus Investments Ca reported 3.08 million shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 206,079 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested in 2,090 shares. Blue Inc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stifel holds 0.13% or 254,693 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1,804 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.1% or 5,846 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Company invested in 12,821 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Financial Counselors holds 0.14% or 17,746 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.84 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,351 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.68% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares to 43,647 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

