Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Lowered Holding by $351,058; Altai Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Amber Rd Com (AMBR) by $435,672

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $219.65. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Commerce invested in 0.59% or 572,542 shares. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natixis has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 680,847 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests holds 2.15% or 56,680 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 0.87% or 12,826 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 49,510 were reported by Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited. 2,968 are owned by American Asset Mngmt. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Page Arthur B has 2.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mathes Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.86% or 29,643 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 729,053 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Allstate Corporation accumulated 81,401 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 208 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF).