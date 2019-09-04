Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Cut Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Its Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $383,364 as Stock Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 1,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,276 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 18,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.64. About 1.83M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intrust Retail Bank Na has 1,280 shares. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1,247 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 23,148 shares. Wafra has 83,498 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt invested in 1.05% or 9,036 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La reported 1.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bar Harbor Serv invested in 0.12% or 1,025 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,696 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 26,490 shares. Cv Starr & Com Trust holds 5.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 60,000 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares to 9,899 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 678,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.23 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR).