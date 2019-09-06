Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Decreased Holding by $351,058; Franco (FNV) Stock Rose While Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Position by $15.30 Million

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.24. About 713,216 shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 44,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR).

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada Is A Safe Way To Play The Gold Bull Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 4 Gold Stocks Soared as Much as 19% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “What a BAANG Stock Is — and the Best Options for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,162 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 12,354 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,248 shares. 1,820 were accumulated by Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,292 shares. Hodges Management invested in 0.55% or 28,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 15.23M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 1.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 2.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South Texas Money Management reported 23,506 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,989 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,845 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).