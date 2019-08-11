Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed Position by $315,819; Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $633,222 as Shares Declined

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,853 shares to 7,282 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 6,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% or 1,805 shares. Johnson Financial Gru reported 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,475 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.22% or 371,521 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burney stated it has 65,614 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Patten holds 3,277 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 4,393 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 5,036 shares. 2,787 are held by Family Firm Inc. The California-based Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 1.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pettee Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,178 shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd Liability Company has 1,450 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc reported 1,556 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 740 were reported by Noesis Capital Mangement. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 636 shares. Gruss owns 5.99% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,000 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 33,799 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,010 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 2,558 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Company reported 275,567 shares stake. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.2% or 17,143 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Ltd Mi reported 4.63% stake. Wesbanco Bankshares has 90,780 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 108,630 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru invested in 0.19% or 4,656 shares.

