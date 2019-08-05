Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Cut Stake; First Personal Financial Services Cut International Business Mac (IBM) Position by $2.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 10,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 3.56M shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are held by Fundx Inv Ltd Liability Com. Hikari Power Limited has 2.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Utd Fire accumulated 3,000 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 5.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 176,932 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clean Yield Group Incorporated has invested 0.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Logan Management invested in 1.23% or 142,004 shares. Cap Counsel Llc invested in 3,148 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,200 shares stake. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 21,004 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,453 shares. Stewart Patten Lc holds 1.82% or 70,818 shares. Raymond James Ser accumulated 292,261 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.12 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 12,740 shares. 85,029 are held by Braun Stacey Assoc Inc. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Georgia-based Benedict Finance Advsrs has invested 0.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 119,397 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 0.33% or 15,976 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 16,014 shares. Penobscot Management Communications Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 34,758 shares. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadinha And Communications Limited owns 96,530 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 3.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 25,532 shares. Kistler accumulated 2,870 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 12,778 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,395 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primerica Inc Com (NYSE:PRI) by 2,905 shares to 7,339 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI).