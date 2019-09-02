Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Lowered by $84.24 Million Its Holding; Conocophillips Com (COP) Position Held by Park Avenue Securities Llc

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.88 million, down from 2,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 14,009 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP)

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Limited Com stated it has 41,021 shares. Victory Mgmt has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 70,002 shares. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi invested in 0.02% or 896 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.11% or 720,971 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.12% or 32,735 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,166 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.22% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne reported 0.61% stake. Old Point Tru And Fincl N A has 3.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rbf Capital Limited holds 5,000 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 37,063 were accumulated by Conning. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 71,138 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 420,965 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $96.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 84 shares to 18,488 shares, valued at $579.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 40 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,894 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.