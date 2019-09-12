Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreased Its Holding by $770,661; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Valuation Rose, Benin Management Boosted Position

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 87,082 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – EXPECT AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR THE GROUP AT THE LOW 20% RANGE GOING FORWARD; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 16 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728246, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal; 24/04/2018 – AHOLD INVESTOR CIAM: HAS FORMALLY ASKED COMPANY TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MTG ON POISON PILL; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips: Backs Targets of 4%-6% Comparable Sales Growth; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize extends contested takeover defence; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting is now Signify; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Kennedy: KENNEDY: FALL RIVER WORKERS DESERVE BETTER FROM GOP & PHILIPS LIGHTING

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, down from 36,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $233.3. About 233,927 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18,100 shares to 16,466 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,345 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.14 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,059 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 5.81M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 370,202 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has 7,693 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd owns 1,675 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Co owns 435,360 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 70,517 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors owns 3,475 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sol Mngmt owns 14,792 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.34% or 12,485 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,866 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.77% or 688,247 shares. 41,926 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Com reported 30,568 shares stake.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,625 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.