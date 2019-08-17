Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Duncker Streett & Company Lifted Its Stake; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Decreased Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $2.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 29,450 shares to 950,379 shares, valued at $45.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 12,155 shares or 1.67% of the stock. 22,818 were reported by Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation. Spinnaker holds 0.62% or 31,898 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dodge And Cox owns 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 58,005 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc holds 28,291 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,103 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 66,631 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd has 1.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 54,761 shares. 3,282 are held by American Inc. Brinker Cap owns 50,238 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,575 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.23 million shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested in 1,248 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.