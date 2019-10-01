Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Capwealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Valuation Declined, Akre Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $74.49 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 92,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26 million, up from 90,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 434,946 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern owns 97,901 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 309,573 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 42,590 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.53% or 43,404 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 13,267 shares. Moreover, Navellier And Inc has 0.75% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 37,054 shares. Voya Mgmt owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 4,172 shares. Alberta Invest Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,800 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 2,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Disciplined Growth Mn reported 1.46M shares. Burney Communication invested in 0.03% or 3,290 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) stated it has 1,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

