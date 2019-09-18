Home Depot (HD) Stake Upped by Cls Investments Llc; Ross Stores (ROST) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 11,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, down from 107,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 1.52M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 9,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 30,568 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.1% or 45,231 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.43% or 3,070 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 2.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4,015 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 34,567 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,790 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 5.82% stake. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.56% or 230,731 shares in its portfolio. Orca Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 52 shares. Interocean Cap Llc invested in 0.22% or 11,551 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.16% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 1,126 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 4,795 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 28,497 shares to 108,548 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HEWJ) by 166,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,133 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,628 shares to 50,176 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 86,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75M for 27.87 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc reported 77,703 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 75,229 shares. Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability reported 1,449 shares. Veritable LP reported 17,539 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.20M shares. Paloma Prtn Company reported 105,771 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hahn Capital invested in 0% or 352,175 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 0.06% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). New Vernon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,875 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 43,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity invested in 0.06% or 115,460 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 20,238 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 7,264 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.3% stake.