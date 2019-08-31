Home Depot (HD) Stake Maintained by Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased by $311,049 Its Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61 million shares traded or 53.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 15,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 912,550 shares. Montag A And Associates reported 1.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 80,915 are owned by Da Davidson Company. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 131,931 shares stake. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.8% or 858,658 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes & has 2.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Churchill Mngmt Corp reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated accumulated 0.35% or 13,300 shares. Central Bankshares & holds 7,185 shares. 10.72 million were accumulated by National Bank Of New York Mellon. Green Square Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,179 shares. 4,735 are held by Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 19,383 shares to 4,754 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 20,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,371 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Altria Group (MO) On Watch Following Report FDA Investigating 127 Reports of Seizures After Vaping – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 651,645 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bragg Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,284 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 26,956 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcgowan Gp Asset holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 11,748 shares. Sabal Trust owns 4,109 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma owns 13,990 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 4,060 shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 213,576 were accumulated by Troy Asset Ltd. Torray Ltd Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,967 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cognios Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 44,128 shares. Girard holds 108,587 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.