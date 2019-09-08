Home Depot (HD) Stake Maintained by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc; Jana Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Jack In The Box (JACK) by $53.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 34,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.13. About 459,581 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Danger looms for stocks deep into next year, investor Jack Ablin warns – CNBC” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JKHY Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Jack in the Box Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $23.86M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has 3,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 100,349 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 137,987 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 7,762 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 259,018 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 341,118 shares. Advisory Rech has 416,522 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.02% or 1,140 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 386,178 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.04% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,635 shares to 43,182 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).