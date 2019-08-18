Home Depot (HD) Stake Maintained by Barnett & Company Inc; Soros Fund Management Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.64% or 263,006 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com stated it has 14,817 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sol Mngmt Comm reported 0.8% stake. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22,183 are held by Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howe & Rusling reported 4,347 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak stated it has 5,130 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,918 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Aldebaran has 5,771 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc invested in 0.39% or 22,639 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Com has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,976 shares. Secor Advisors Lp reported 17,375 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has 10,344 shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability holds 23,771 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC) by 91,444 shares to 4,508 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 58,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,029 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.15% or 13,400 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested in 1.02% or 14,667 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 123,405 shares. 16,191 are held by Goelzer. Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sio Mgmt has 1.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Dana Investment Advsr has 1.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Highland Cap Management Limited Company reported 33,973 shares. Riverpark Lc reported 3.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cincinnati Co holds 1.52% or 220,081 shares. Financial Svcs Corp invested in 0.11% or 2,087 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 21,380 are held by Numerixs Invest Techs.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 660,356 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

