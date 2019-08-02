Home Depot (HD) Stake Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Decreased by $59.27 Million Its Holding

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 21,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 197,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 222,451 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.77M, down from 420,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $363.09. About 1.20M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.54% or 123,853 shares in its portfolio. Qs Llc accumulated 0.22% or 104,154 shares. Smithfield Tru Com has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,598 shares. Financial owns 3,513 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 3,359 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 79,200 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 1,082 shares. White Pine Lc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri owns 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,122 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,889 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 33,096 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Notis has 13,153 shares. Coldstream Cap Management reported 21,188 shares stake.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,474 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors owns 465 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.65% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gam Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 40,630 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc reported 0.18% stake. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru Com accumulated 2,144 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dodge Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 4,561 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 60,376 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.14M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Benedict Fincl Advsrs Incorporated holds 7,329 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 5,737 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Com owns 1,080 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Launch Fairings Up: Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for July 25 Liftoff – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,647 shares.