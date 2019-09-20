Home Depot (HD) Stake Lifted by Bank Of Hawaii; Ironwood Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 12,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $228.12. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,850 are owned by Beese Fulmer Management. Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 1,883 shares. 18,107 are held by Page Arthur B. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 15.85M shares. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Com Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,925 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma stated it has 4,757 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,089 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 4,293 shares. Cibc Ww Corp invested in 0.5% or 310,385 shares. Marietta Partners, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,889 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spark Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Avenue Asset LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 13,215 shares to 77,014 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,337 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.